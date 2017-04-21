Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

By the numbers: Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II

The Associated Press

Posted 5:53am on Friday, Apr. 21, 2017

LONDON Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates her 91st birthday on Friday, is Britain's oldest-ever monarch and the world's longest-reigning king or queen. Here's a look at some milestones and numbers related to the queen:

— Elizabeth has reigned for 65 years and 75 days. On September 9, 2015, she became Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

— She is the world's longest-reigning living monarch since the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej last year.

— She has had 13 British prime ministers serve during her reign, from Winston Churchill to Theresa May.

— She has met 12 U.S. presidents, from Herbert Hoover (after he left office) to Barack Obama, more than a quarter of all the U.S. presidents since Independence. She is due to host President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year.

— She has traveled more than 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) on official trips, visiting 106 countries.

— She has visited Canada 22 times —the largest number of trips to any nation.

— She has four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

— She has cut back on her official duties in the last few years, but Elizabeth still conducted 332 official engagements in 2016.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me