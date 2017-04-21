Wires  >  AP Entertainment

South Africa painting has Mandela, Zuma in apparent sex act

The Associated Press

Posted 5:38am on Friday, Apr. 21, 2017

JOHANNESBURG A South African painting showing the president in what appears to be a sexual act with Nelson Mandela is stirring outrage as well as calls to respect freedom of expression.

Artist Ayanda Mabulu says his painting is meant to criticize scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma. Mabulu says Zuma has betrayed the hopeful legacy of Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa's first black president after the end of white minority rule in 1994.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said Thursday that it respects Mabulu's freedom of expression but finds the painting "distasteful."

The ruling African National Congress party made a similar statement while calling the work "grotesque." It urged South Africans to ignore the painting, which has been posted on some news websites.



