Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Group: ICE detains at least 10 in New Brunswick

The Associated Press

Posted 5:13am on Friday, Apr. 21, 2017

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted a targeted enforcement action in a New Jersey city.

A Latino community group says agents detained at least 10 people in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Teresa Vivar of LAZOS America Unida tells the Home News Tribune (http://mycj.co/2otac53 ) a motorist and his brother were stopped and fingerprinted near Townsend and French streets. The driver, who had working papers, was released. His brother was detained.

Other detentions took place on Sandford and Redmond Streets. Four males were detained on Joyce Kilmer Avenue.

ICE says the administrative action is protected by the Homeland Security Departments privacy policy.

Information from: Home News Tribune (East Brunswick, N.J.) , http://www.mycentraljersey.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me