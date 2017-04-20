Wires  >  AP Entertainment

The truth is out there: 'The X-Files is coming back

Posted 6:33pm on Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017

LOS ANGELES The truth is out there: "The X-Files" is coming back.

Fox said Thursday it has ordered a second chapter of what it's calling an "X-Files" "event series." The 10-episode series will air during the upcoming 2017-18 TV season.

The 1993-2002 drama about paranormal events and UFOs returned in 2016 for a six-episode run with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Fox said Duchovny and Anderson will be back as Mulder and Scully for the new season from creator and executive producer Chris Carter.

Production on "The X-Files" is set to begin this summer. An air date was not announced by Fox.



