Former McComb mayor, James Woods, dies at 82

The Associated Press

Posted 4:43pm on Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017

MCCOMB, Miss. Two-term Mayor James C. Woods has died after succumbing to cancer.

Friends confirmed that Woods, who went by the initials "J.C.," died Wednesday at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was 82.

The Enterprise-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pICUTx ) funeral arrangements, being handled by Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb, are incomplete.

Woods served as mayor from 1995 to 2002.

Former city administrator Sam Mims says he met Woods after he announced his candidacy in 1994 and the two quickly became friends. He says Woods, who was retired from the pharmaceutical industry, had a lot of pride in his hometown.

Mayor Whitney Rawlings, who won a selectman's seat when Woods was mayor, has ordered flags on city buildings to be flown at half-staff through Friday in Woods' recognition.

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com



