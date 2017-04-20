Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Moulin Rouge' director Baz Luhrmann to speak at Princeton

The Associated Press

Posted 12:53pm on Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017

PRINCETON, N.J. "Moulin Rouge" director Baz Luhrmann will speak to graduating seniors at Princeton.

Princeton's graduating class chose him as their Class Day speaker next month. The Australian will address graduates and their guests the day before commencement.

The Academy Award-nominated director, screenwriter and producer's films include "The Great Gatsby" and "Romeo + Juliet." His series, "The Get Down," which tells the birth of hip-hop, premiered on Netflix in 2016.

Class Day co-chair Deana Hamlin says Luhrmann's example of pursing one's passions is a "fitting mindset to convey to graduates before entering the real world."

Past Class Day speakers include former Vice President Al Gore and Christopher Nolan, director of the Batman "Dark Knight" trilogy.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me