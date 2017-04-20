Texas 10 Most Wanted list sex offender captured in Florida

Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AUSTIN, Texas A Houston man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list has been caught in Florida.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday announced the arrest of 59-year-old Jose Mario Lopez.

Lopez was located Monday at a park in Winter Haven, Florida, about 45 miles southwest of Orlando. Winter Haven police arrested Lopez, who was wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

Lopez in January cut off his ankle monitor and fled from a Houston facility.

Records show Lopez in 1983 was convicted in San Patricio County of burglary of habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense against a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison, paroled in 2015 and required to register as a sex offender.

