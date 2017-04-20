Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Fox stock holds steady following O'Reilly firing.

The Associated Press

Posted 9:18am on Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017

Shares of Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, held steady in morning trading Thursday following the firing of longtime and top-rated segment host Bill O'Reilly.

Shares were up 16 cents to $30.54 shortly after the market opened. The stock fell 1 percent to close at $29.81 on Wednesday.

O'Reilly was fired Wednesday amid a string of sexual harassment allegations. His show, "The O'Reilly Factor", gained some of the highest ratings in cable news and was a key advertising revenue generator for Fox.

21st Century Fox's other holdings include 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, FX Networks, and National Geographic Channel.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me