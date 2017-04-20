Wires  >  AP Entertainment

New virtual reality ride features extreme heights, spiders

Posted 9:08am on Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017

JACKSON, N.J. A New Jersey theme park is unveiling what it calls the world's tallest and fastest virtual reality drop ride that will prey on people's fears of heights and spiders.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson says riders of Drop of Doom VR will plunge 41 stories at speeds of up to 90 mph (145 kph) while battling mutant spiders.

They'll have a 360-degree virtual reality view as baby spiders virtually crawl over their bodies.

The ride is scheduled to debut on May 5.

This story has been corrected to show that ride features spiders, not snakes.

Online: http://bit.ly/2oTFumV



