King presents Spanish author Mendoza with Cervantes prize

The Associated Press

Posted 6:33am on Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017

MADRID Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza has been presented with the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary honor, with officials praising his humorous style as continuing that of Spain's most famous author.

King Felipe VI presented the award, announced last year, at a ceremony Thursday in the central town of Alcala de Henares, the birthplace of Miguel de Cervantes, author of "Don Quixote."

Culture Minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo said Mendoza's use of irony, parody and comedy continued Cervantes' style from some 400 years ago.

Barcelona-born Mendoza, 74, is best known for his 1975 novel, "La verdad sobre el caso Savolta" (The Truth about the Savolta Case) and "La ciudad de los prodigios" (City of Marvels) of 1986.

The 125,000-euro ($134,000) prize generally alternates between Spanish and Latin American writers.



