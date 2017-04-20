Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Sustainable' art, body image app part of university exhibit

The Associated Press

Posted 4:53am on Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. There's a little bit of everything up-to-date in an exhibit at the University of Illinois .

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2pPMu3c ) the master's students in the School of Art + Design are on display through Saturday at the Krannert Art Museum .

The exhibit includes "sustainable" art from a former electrical engineer who moved into design. Rachel Flood Heaton says a designer can have a significant impact on improving everyday experiences. She is designing art that "will endure.'"

Qing He says graphic design is a way to communicate. She designed a mobile app that teaches young girls positive body images.

Karen J. Spiering uses materials from the locations where she was working. She uses local pigments to mix her paints and is influenced by a local river, cemetery and prairies.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me