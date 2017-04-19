Fairbanks school board changes school name tied to felon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board has renamed a school to replace a name tied to a man convicted of raping a child.
The board Tuesday voted to change the name of Badger Road Elementary School to Midnight Sun Elementary School.
The school is located off Badger Road, which was named for Harry Badger, a prominent strawberry farmer in the early 1900s.
Badger in 1916 was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, a crime largely forgotten when he died in 1965 at the age of 96.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2pSmvsb) reports the school board in November decided to rename the school.
The board considered two other names: Ursa Major Elementary School and Tr'enyaxde (tren-YAHK-tuh) Elementary School. Tr'enyaxde is a Minto Athabaskan word for "where we are growing."