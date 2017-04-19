Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Portland students stranded an hour from home by bus company

The Associated Press

Posted 12:23pm on Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. A group of high school students were left stranded about an hour away from home last week after two bus drivers failed to pick them up.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported (http://bit.ly/2pS05qW ) Tuesday that the students had ridden a bus about 60 miles (97 kilometers) away to put on a dance performance.

According to the report the contract bus driver who was supposed to pick them up, and the backup driver, failed to do so.

A Portland Public Schools' official says the district has become frustrated with its bus company, called First Student, for repeatedly falling short.

The company apologized to the district and the students' parents, who had to pick up their kids. It says the driver has been placed on leave.

The company has also implemented new protocols.

