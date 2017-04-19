Wires  >  AP Entertainment

73-year-old Lauren Hutton stars in Calvin Klein underwear ad

Posted 10:33am on Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017

NEW YORK Calvin Klein has enlisted 73-year-old model and actress Lauren Hutton to star in its latest underwear campaign.

Hutton appears in the campaign wearing an open blouse and a bra. In a video , she relates a lighthearted story about quickly walking across a courtyard to avoid advances from men. She says she finally agreed to join one for a ride in his pickup truck.

The fashion house says Hutton was hand-picked for the campaign by director Sofia Coppola, who is in charge of the promotion. Calvin Klein says Hutton has been friends with Coppola's family for more than 30 years.

Other participants include actresses Rashida Jones and Kirsten Dunst.



