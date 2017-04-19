Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

UK police name suspect in east London nightclub acid attack

The Associated Press

Posted 4:28am on Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017

LONDON Police investigating an acid attack at a London nightclub that left 20 people injured are searching for the boyfriend of a reality TV performer who has urged him to turn himself in.

London police have named Arthur Collins as a suspect wanted for questioning in the case, which left two people seriously injured and needing hospital treatment in special burn units.

The 25-year-old Collins is the boyfriend of reality TV performer Ferne McCann. She said through a spokesman Wednesday she wants him to "immediately" turn himself in.

The attack happened early Monday morning after a dispute between two groups at the Mangle nightclub.

Police are also seeking witnesses to an apparently unrelated acid attack that happened Friday. In that case, a noxious spray was used during a carjacking.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me