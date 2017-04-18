Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Suns' Steve Albert retires after 45 years in sportscasting

The Associated Press

Posted 5:38pm on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017

PHOENIX Phoenix Suns television play-by-play announcer Steve Albert is retiring, ending a 45-year career in sports broadcasting.

Albert was with the Suns the last five seasons.

Before that, he spent 13 years as the voice of the New Jersey Nets, five seasons as TV play-by-play announcer for the Golden State Warriors and one season with the New Orleans Hornets.

Albert was the announcer for Showtime boxing for 24 years, describing some of that sport's biggest moments, including both Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson fights.

He also did play-by-play work for the New York Mets, New York Jets, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

Albert says in a statement released by the Suns that he still enjoyed calling games and the camaraderie involved but that the travel demands were the major factor in his decision to retire.



