Around Cowtown: Ansley ‘The Destroyer’ Doughtery birthday bash

Last week I embarked on a new career — a Sisyphean endeavor which involves moving my stuff from one house to another house a couple of miles away. My wife assures me we’ll be done any day now, but I remain convinced this is an eternity.
On Monday night it reached a point where it was imperative that I get a live-music fix, and it didn’t take long to turn up something intriguing: Singer Ansley “The Destroyer” Dougherty was turning 25, and she was having a birthday celebration at The Grotto. There was to be live music from several formidable local artists, and a “special guest.” I had to see who this was.
When I got there, Texas Radio Hall of Famer John Rody and his wife, Sallie, were sitting at the bar. The Rodys own the Southside Pirate, a local music-based radio station that just this week started broadcasting a new show hosted by Dougherty.
On stage, we had Steve Obermiller and Hilary Tipps. The pair gave a highly enjoyable performance with just guitars and vocals. I was particularly taken by Tipps’ vocal presence — the lady has a great voice. They work really well as a duo and I hope to hear more from them.
Up next was our special guest: singer-songwriter Garrett Owen. I talked to Owen a year ago, and have been following him ever since. He had a previous obligation that prohibited him from announcing the gig — hence the secrecy. I am, as always, blown away by this man’s talent. It doesn’t get any better than this guy, and if you haven’t seen him live you owe it to yourself to do so.
Around midnight I had to get back to my packing, but not before getting to talk to the birthday girl about her new radio show.
“I’m so excited about it,” said Dougherty. “I’ve been wanting to do a show on the Southside Pirate for a really long time now.”
Like me, Dougherty’s father listened to John Rody on the radio back in the day, and he’s excited to have his daughter working with the legend now with a show called “Under the Influence.”
“We bring in local musicians, and they bring in three songs that have really impacted them as musicians,” she said. “And we really talk about them in depth: ‘What is it that you really love about this?’ ”
The musicians then perform their own songs and discuss how their work relates to their influences. The show was the brainchild of Sallie Rody and is the first show recorded in the new studio space at the Pirate.