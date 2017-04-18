Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for April 10-16

The Associated Press

Posted 2:33pm on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 10-16. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 11.89 million.

2. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 10.31 million.

2. "Stayin' Alive: Grammy Salute to the Bee Gees," CBS, 10.31 million.

4. "The Voice" (Monday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 9.88 million.

5. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.43 million.

6. "NCIS," CBS, 9.06 million.

7. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8.49 million.

8. "Survivor," CBS, 8.32 million.

9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.16 million.

10. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 7.76 million.

11. "Bull," CBS, 7.42 million.

12. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.19 million.

13. "Mom," CBS, 6.84 million.

14. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 6.61 million.

15. "Empire," Fox, 6.59 million.

16. "MacGyver," CBS, 6.57 million.

17. "Scorpion," CBS, 6.41 million.

18. "Chicago Med," NBC, 6.36 million.

19. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 6.11 million.

20. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.05 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.



