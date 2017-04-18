Dallas man convicted in 2015 gunfire, federal officer shot

DALLAS Prosecutors say two Dallas cousins face up to life in prison over 2015 drug-related gunfire that left an officer wounded.
Victor Manuel Solorzano was convicted Monday of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts on assault of a federal officer. Jurors in Dallas also convicted Solorzano of two counts of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.
Edgar Solorzano earlier pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, plus to the same assault and weapons counts. Both men await sentencing.
Prosecutors say the cousins, who lived across the street from each other, together fired more than 40 shots at two officers trying to install a court-ordered tracking device on Victor Solorzano's vehicle.
One officer was shot in the hand and foot.