Walter Cronkite journalism award going to Woodruff, Ifill

The Associated Press

Posted 12:13pm on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017

PHOENIX Arizona State University is awarding its Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism for 2017 to Judy Woodruff and the late Gwen Ifill, co-anchors and managing editors of the "PBS NewsHour."

An announcement Monday by the university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication says Woodruff will accept the award for herself and Ifill Oct. 19 in Phoenix.

Ifill had served with Woodruff as co-anchor and co-managing editor from 2013 until her death from cancer in November.

Woodruff says in the announcement she was honored to be selected for the award named after Walter Cronkite, the late and longtime CBS Evening News anchor.

She says Cronkite "represented the very best of our craft."

Woodruff says Ifill "left a legacy of excellence and dedication that touched all who knew her."



