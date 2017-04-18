Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Prince Charles to visit during Canada's 150th birthday

The Associated Press

Posted 8:58am on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017

OTTAWA, Ontario Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will visit Canada this summer for the country's 150th birthday.

Governor General David Johnston, the Queen Elizabeth's II representative as Canada's head of state, said Tuesday they have accepted the government's invitation for a tour.

The royal duo will be in Canada from June 29 to July 1.

They will travel in Ontario, Nunavut and the Ottawa area, where celebrations are planned to mark Canada's 150th birthday on July 1.

It will be the 18th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales, and the fourth visit for the Duchess of Cornwall.

They were last in Canada in May 2014, when they visited Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.

Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me