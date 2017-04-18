Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Poet Patricia Spears Jones wins $50,000 prize

The Associated Press

Posted 8:08am on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017

NEW YORK A Brooklyn-based poet has won a $50,000 prize given for "exceptional talent" that merits greater recognition.

Patricia Spears Jones is this year's recipient of the Jackson Poetry Prize, Poets & Writers told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Judges praised Jones, whose previous honors include a Pushcart Prize, for her "sophisticated and moving" work. Among her books are "Painkiller," "Femme du Monde" and, most recently, "A Lucent Fire: New and Selected Poems." Jones is also a playwright, contributor to BOMB magazine and a writing teacher who has led workshops at Cave Canem and Poets House and is on the faculty of Bloomfield College.

Poets & Writers is a nonprofit literary organization founded in 1970. Previous winners of the Jackson prize include such acclaimed poets as Elizabeth Alexander and Claudia Rankine.



