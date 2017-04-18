Wires  >  AP Entertainment

'The Nightingale' author sets next novel in Alaska

The Associated Press

Posted 7:08am on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017

NEW YORK The next novel by "The Nightingale" author Kristin Hannah is another story of women's resilience.

St. Martin's Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "The Great Alone" is scheduled to come out Feb. 6, 2018. The book tells of a mother and daughter in the Alaskan wilderness. Hannah said in a statement that since visiting in the early 1980s she had been amazed by Alaskans' ability to endure such a "harsh and beautiful world."

"The Nightingale," which has sold more than 3 million copies, is the story of two French sisters and their fight against the Nazi occupation during World War II. Tristar is producing the film version of "The Nightingale" and has acquired rights for "The Great Alone." Hannah's other books include "Home Front" and "Winter Garden."



