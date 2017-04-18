Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Chicago's summer film series returns with 14-feature lineup

Posted 4:53am on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017

CHICAGO Chicago's Millennium Park Summer Film Series will return this year with longtime favorites like "Caddyshack" and award-winning new hits including "La La Land."

The 14-feauture lineup kicks off June 13 with the 1980s classic "The Blues Brothers" and wraps up Sept. 5 with "Wayne's World." The list also includes Millennium Park's first Spanish-language film with the July 11 presentation of "El Norte."

A special daytime showing of the 1937 classic "Snow White" is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. All other films will start Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can find a seat at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion or lounge on the Great Lawn while the films play on the park's 40-foot LED screen.

All films will be screened with English subtitles or captioning. Admission is free.



