Along with music, some how-to advice at a Jazz Fest event

The Associated Press

Posted 1:48am on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017

NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation has announced plans for its 10th annual Sync Up event, which coincides with the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Sync Up is a series of panel discussions, interviews, screenings and social events. It's designed to bring together music, film and digital leaders for meetings and educational programs.

Topics will include the amount of money aspiring artists should expect to spend to produce indie records; what talent buyers are looking for as they sign musicians for festivals; and, the process of getting films accepted for film festivals.

Sync Up Music events take place April 28 and April 29; and May 5 and May 6. In between are Sync Up Cinema programs running May 1-May 3.

