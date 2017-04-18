Comedian Katt Williams pleads no contest to taking camera

Wires  >  AP Music

LOS ANGELES Comedian Katt Williams was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading no contest to stealing a celebrity photographer's camera.

Los Angeles prosecutors said Monday that Williams will also need to attend anger management classes.

In September 2014, a celebrity photographer accused Williams and former rap music mogul Marion "Suge" Knight of stealing her camera. The photographer said she suffered a concussion after an associate of the men attacked her.

Williams' attorney has said in court the comedian briefly took the camera from an associate only to erase any images of Knight's son, who was with his father visiting a Beverly Hills studio.

His attorney didn't immediately comment Monday.

Charges against Knight are still pending. He's also charged in a separate murder case and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



