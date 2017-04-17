Small Indiana city turning dead trees into wood sculptures

DECATUR, Ind. A small city in northeastern Indiana is becoming creative with its dead trees by hiring an artist to turn the stumps into wood carvings.
Artist Scott Lepley has finished six tree sculptures since city officials in Decatur hired him last December. WANE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oEEeUA ) those include a life-sized bear standing on its hind legs and smaller ones featuring an eagle and a raccoon.
City operations manager Jeremy Gilbert says the city cuts down about 30 dead trees a year and the carvings are a way to beautify the community rather than just grinding down the stumps.
Gilbert says the project has drawn attention around the community about 20 miles southeast of Fort Wayne and some people have called the city asking about having their dead trees turned into sculptures.