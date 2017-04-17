Wires  >  AP Entertainment

GLAAD to honor Debra Messing at annual awards ceremony

Posted 4:53pm on Monday, Apr. 17, 2017

NEW YORK Debra Messing will be honored May 6 at the GLAAD Media Awards as a champion against discrimination.

The media LGBTQ advocacy organization announced Monday it will give the "Will & Grace" actress the Excellence in Media award at its 28th annual ceremony, to be hosted by Ross Mathews. Previous winners include Robert De Niro, Russell Simmons, Glenn Close and Diane Sawyer.

Messing, a longtime ally to the LGBTQ community, won an Emmy in 2003 for her "Will & Grace" character Grace Adler. The NBC show was instrumental in changing hearts and minds of countless Americans as among the first on prime-time network television to feature out gay lead characters.

It ran for eight seasons and will soon return to NBC.



