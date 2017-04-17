Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Secret recording sends ex-Atlantic City councilman to prison

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

Posted 3:28pm on Monday, Apr. 17, 2017

CAMDEN, N.J. A former Atlantic City councilman once charged in a sex blackmail case that involved a secretly recorded video, a Baptist minister and a hooker has been sentenced to prison over another recording made by a co-owner of a Boardwalk rolling chair company.

John Schultz was sentenced Monday to six months in prison followed by six months of house arrest for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $120,000 over a three-year period.

The 74-year-old Schultz operated the rolling chair business with two others. The secret recording was made by a co-owner who was cooperating with the government and revealed that the company kept two sets of books to hide money from the IRS.

In federal court in Camden, Schultz admitted wrongdoing, saying, "It's my own fault."



