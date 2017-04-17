Wires  >  AP Music

Janet Jackson's husband posts message to star on website

The Associated Press

Posted 11:03am on Monday, Apr. 17, 2017

Janet Jackson's husband Wissam Al Mana wrote a heartfelt letter to the superstar on his website amid reports that the couple are estranged.

The pair recently became parents to a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana. A rep for Jackson did not confirm that they have split, but a message on his website next to a photo of Jackson professes his love for her, calling her the most beautiful person in the world.

The message ends: "We will be together in the Great Forever."

The singer showed off her a picture of her and her son for the first time Friday in a social media post .



