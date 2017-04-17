Wires  >  AP Music

Dolly Parton calls college course about her a "blessing"

The Associated Press

Posted 1:53am on Monday, Apr. 17, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Singer Dolly Parton has called it a "blessing" that the University of Tennessee at Knoxville is offering a class about her.

According to The Tennessean (http://bit.ly/2pfcEQx ), Parton tweeted this week, "From the girl voted in High School 'least likely to succeed' this sure is a blessing!"

The university says the course named "Dolly's America" lets history honors students study how a "hillbilly" girl from Appalachia became an international one-word sensation.

Parton is a Sevier County native. She was a commencement speaker at the university in 2009 and received an honorary degree. She has provided college scholarships as part of her charity work.

