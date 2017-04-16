Tribeca documentary about coal includes NC community

SALISBURY, N.C. A documentary that includes information about North Carolina's coal ash pollution will be premiere later this month at the Tribeca Film Festival.
The Salisbury Post reports (http://bit.ly/2pGzKvK) the documentary titled "From the Ashes" examines the history of coal and its future.
The Dukeville community is featured as are Dukeville resident Deborah Graham, Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Frank Holleman and Catawba Riverkeeper Sam Perkins.
Part of the documentary was filmed in Dukeville, which has dealt with questions about well-water quality for roughly two years. State law requires that Duke Energy provide a source of safe, permanent water to neighbors of its coal ash ponds by 2018.
"From the Ashes" is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on April 26.