Bruce Langhorne, 'Mr. Tambourine Man' inspiration, has died

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Posted 2:18pm on Sunday, Apr. 16, 2017

LOS ANGELES Bruce Langhorne, an influential session guitarist who often collaborated with Bob Dylan and inspired his song "Mr. Tambourine Man," has died. He was 78.

Family friend Cynthia Riddle said Sunday that Langhorne died Friday at his home in Venice, California, of kidney failure.

The musical prodigy was born in Tallahassee, Florida, but from the age of four lived in New York City's Spanish Harlem neighborhood with his mother. He studied classical violin before taking up guitar at age 17.

A mainstay of the Greenwich Village folk rock music scene in the 1950s and 1960s, Langhorne played with the likes of Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot and Buffy Sainte-Marie, among others.

Langhorne is perhaps best known for his work on Dylan's "Bringing It All Back Home."

He's survived by his wife of 29 years, Janet Bachelor.



