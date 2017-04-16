Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Hundreds dress up as Chaplin's 'Tramp' at star's Swiss home

Posted 9:28am on Sunday, Apr. 16, 2017

BERLIN Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin fans dressed as his "Tramp" character have gathered at the silent film star's former home in Switzerland, marking what would have been his 128th birthday.

The Chaplin's World museum, which opened a year ago, said 662 people sporting the star's distinctive bowler hat and cane gathered Sunday at the Manoir de Ban in Corsier-sur-Vevey, above Lake Geneva.

The Manoir de Ban is where Chaplin lived his last 25 years, raising children, writing music and movie scripts and contemplating his legacy far from the glare of the Hollywood spotlight. He died in 1977.



