William, Kate join Queen Elizabeth II for Easter service

The Associated Press

Posted 7:23am on Sunday, Apr. 16, 2017

LONDON Senior royals have joined Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate Easter with a special service at Windsor Castle.

The monarch was joined at St. George's Chapel on the castle grounds by Prince William, his wife Kate, and other close family members.

William and Kate did not bring 3-year-old Prince George or 1-year-old Princess Charlotte to the church.

Easter proved far easier for the 90-year-old monarch than Christmas, when illness kept her and her husband Prince Philip from attending the traditional service.

Elizabeth and Philip arrived by car while younger family members walked to the service.

Well-wishers gathered outside the grounds to catch a glimpse of the royals arriving.



