Meso Maya sets May 1 opening for Fort Worth location

The news that Meso Maya, an upscale Mexican restaurant from the group that owns El Fenix, would be expanding from Dallas to Fort Worth started coming out in October 2015. And those reports were about a downtown Fort Worth location, in the old Fox and Hound Tavern space on Main Street.
In the interim, a second Fort Worth location was announced, in the Trinity Commons shopping center in southwest Fort Worth’s Tanglewood neighborhood. That one is opening May 1, the restaurant’s parent company, Dallas-based Firebird Restaurant Group, announced this week.
Meso Maya’s menu focuses on dishes from central and southern Mexico. Among the lunch and dinner offerings are variations (beef, chicken, shrimp and vegetarian) on budin Azteca, a layered-tortilla dish that has been compared to both a tortilla casserole and a Mexican lasagna, as well as cochinita pibil, pollo con mole and the tamarind-glazed Herradura salmon (taco and enchilada plates are also available).
The dinner menu also includes such items as a short-rib chile relleno and bistek Oaxaca, and the soups include a pozole rojo and a pozole verde. There’s a good cocktail menu, including more than a half-dozen margaritas and some Oaxacan cocktails, as well as a selection of tequilas and mezcal.
Meso Maya also serves brunch, including such offbeat-around-here items as a croque señor (a sliced ham, Chihuahua cheese and avocado sandwich, made with pan dulce and topped with two sunny side up eggs and a roasted tomato broth) and Mexican toast (think French toast but made with pan dulce, along vanilla cream cheese, strawberries, blueberries, caramelized bananas and drizzled with piloncillo cinnamon syrup).
The chef is Nico Sanchez, who is behind the three existing Dallas locations of Meso Maya and says in a release: “When you dine at Meso Maya, I want you to feel like you are enjoying a meal in my own home. Every sip and every bite should be special, and the entire experience should be memorable.”
Fabian Martinez, an alum of nearby TCU, will be the restaurant’s general manager.
The Fort Worth location will be at 3050 S. Hulen St. Suite A, 682-316-8256, http://mesomaya.com
The status of the downtown location is unclear at this writing. Meso Maya’s website has had a “coming soon” designation for the Trinity Commons locations for several weeks, but there is currently no listing for a downtown Fort Worth spot under “locations.” Firebird bought the Kress Building, with plans for a ground-floor restaurant at 604 Main St., in spring 2015, but did not announce Meso Maya plans till that fall.
Aside from El Fenix and Meso Maya, Firebird also owns Tortaco, the tortas/tacos/mezcal joint that opened locations in Fort Worth’s West 7th area and in downtown Dallas last year, as well as Snuffer’s and Taqueria La Ventana, which has locations in Dallas, Addison and Greenville.