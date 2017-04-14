Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Stephen Colbert wants you to forgive him _ & buy his book

Posted 9:25am on Friday, Apr. 14, 2017

NEW YORK Stephen Colbert wants you to curl up with a good book — by Stephen Colbert.

The "Midnight Confessions" segment from CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is the basis for an upcoming print and audio release, Simon & Schuster announced Friday. "Midnight Confessions," the book, is scheduled for Sept. 5. According to the publisher, "Midnight Confessions" will include Colbert's favorite pleas for forgiveness, along with submissions from audience members. Colbert said in a statement that he wishes the "confessions were made up."

Colbert's previous books include "America Again" and "I Am America (And So Can You!)."



