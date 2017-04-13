Studio Movie Grill and Warner Bros. search for "Real Life Women Superhearoes"

In honor of the upcoming release of Wonder Woman, Studio Movie Grill and Warner Bros. Pictures are teaming up to let fans identify "Real Life Women Superheroes" in their community.
The woman with the most compelling story from each of the 11 Studio Movie Grill markets will earn a trip to Dallas for a special advance red carpet screening of the highly-anticipated action film starring Gal Gadot.
Nominees could be anyone from a special needs school teacher, to a social worker at an elder care facility, to a community advocate fighting social injustice and many more.
The only requirement is that they be "unsung heroes whose stories deserve celebration and whose missions adhere to the noble ideals of the Wonder Woman comics: 'Govern yourselves with love, kindness, and service to others.'"
"There is only one Wonder Woman – but there are millions of ‘Real Life Women Superheroes,'"Brian Schultz, Founder and CEO of Studio Movie Grill said, in a release. "They fight the battles we sometimes choose not to. They enrich communities, and bring comfort to those in-need and love to those with whom they come in contact. In aspirational times, they are inspirational. It’s time their stories are told and time we recognize those women in our community who, like Wonder Woman, fight for those who can’t fight for themselves."
The review committee will select the "Real Life Women Superheroes" and each of the winners (one from each of the 11 markets) and a guest will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to travel to the special screening in Dallas. Prior to the film, each of the winners will be honored with a $1,000 donation to their charity of choice.
Fans can nominate women in your communities at studiomoviegrill.com/womensuperheroes. Voting runs from April 14 through Mother's Day (May 15).
