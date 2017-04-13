Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Hip-hop artist Tory Lanez faces gun, pot charge in Florida

The Associated Press

Posted 6:00pm on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017

MIRAMAR, Fla. Authorities say hip-hop artist Tory Lanez has been arrested on a weapons charge in South Florida.

The Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/wAbV0e) reports that Miramar police pulled over the 24-year-old Canada native Wednesday afternoon for an expired dealer tag on a 2014 Rolls-Royce.

A police report says Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Peterson, did not have a valid license to drive in the U.S. The officer also reported finding less than 20 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm in the car.

Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, failing to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license or insurance. He was released from jail Thursday on $1,000 bail.

Lanez's attorney says his client is innocent and will be fully exonerated.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me