Concert of Colors notes 50th anniversary of Detroit's riots

The Associated Press

Posted 5:40pm on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017

DETROIT The 50th anniversary of Detroit's civil unrest will take center stage during a festival celebrating the musical and ethnic diversity of the city.

Concert of Colors organizers announced Thursday that the 25th anniversary of July's multi-day, multi-venue event includes a forum about the 1967 rioting that enveloped 25 city blocks and claimed 43 lives. The July 13 event at Dearborn's Arab American National Museum will feature discussions among artistic, cultural and community leaders.

Back for its 10th year is the Detroit All-Star Revue led by Don Was, nationally renowned musician and producer with Detroit roots. Was says this year's revue will "commemorate the city's history of musical rebellion."

Concert of Colors runs from July 12-16, mainly in Detroit's Midtown area. The performances are free and open to the public.



