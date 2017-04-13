Republican staying in race after vulgar video surfaces

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. A former contestant on "The Apprentice" and Donald Trump campaign backer says he won't end his bid for a New Jersey Assembly seat.
Republicans booted Brian McDowell from the party ticket when a video surfaced of him using a vulgarity toward a woman.
The video is nine seconds long. But McDowell can be seen using a vulgarity to tell a woman she should have sex with him.
McDowell says he didn't intend to be degrading and is staying in the race because he wants to lower property taxes.
Cape May County Republicans booted him from the party line, which determines ballot positioning. He's seeking a seat in the 1st Legislative District.
McDowell appeared on "The Apprentice" in 2005 before getting fired. He coordinated Trump's campaign in part of southern Jersey.