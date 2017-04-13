Caroline Kraddick to appear at Kidd’s Kids benefit at Dallas bar

In late January, Caroline Kraddick, daughter of the late Kidd Kraddick and CEO and “Chief Happiness Officer” of Kidd’s Kids, announced olans for the first Kidd’s Kids trip for teens.
It had been a longstanding dream of Caroline Kraddick to expand the annual trip — in which terminally and chronically ill children and their families get an expenses-paid jaunt to Disney World — beyond one for 5- to 12-year-olds to an additional journey for 13- to 18-year-olds.
And on Friday, Kraddick will appear at a big fund-raiser at Eastwood’s Bar in Uptown Dallas — which happens to have Caroline’s signature drink on its menu (a $5 margarita made with Little Elm-based Tequila Sheela).
Eastwood’s will donate 20 percent of all of its food and drink sales from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. to Kidd’s Kids, and Kraddick, who is a singer, is scheduled to perform. The Kidd’s Kids staff will be on hand, and there is a possibility that other cast members of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show will appear. The nationally syndicated, Las Colinas-based show airs locally weekday mornings on KHKS/106.1 FM “KISS-FM,” and a KISS DJ — still being determined as of Thursday morning — will spin tunes from 5 to 8 p.m.
Eastwood’s — whimsically named after an owner’s dog that would get excited every time that a Clint Eastwood movie came on television — calls itself “the living room of Uptown,” also presumably it’s harder to park there than, say, for your own living room. The bar-restaurant has a dog-friendly patio and a small “puppy chow” menu for dogs.
Caroline Kraddick was a key inspiration for Kidd’s Kids. Kidd Kraddick was initially inspired by a news story about a woman whose car had been stolen but who was far more concerned that her 7-year-old daughter’s wheelchair had been in it.
But for Kraddick, there was another factor: Before Caroline was born in 1990, doctors told Kraddick and his then-wife, Carol, that their baby might be born with a twisted femur and be unable to walk. Kraddick has said that he struck a deal with God that if his baby was able to walk, he would use his radio show to help other kids. Caroline Cradick (who now goes by Caroline Kraddick) was born healthy, and her father kept his end of the bargain.
After her father (born David Cradick) passed away in July 2013 at age 53, Caroline Kraddick took over leadership of Kidd’s Kids.
If you can’t attend Friday’s event but still want to give some money to the cause, visit www.kiddskids.com or text “KIDD” to 52000 to donate.