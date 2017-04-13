Wires  >  AP Entertainment

'Survivor' contestant outs fellow competitor as transgender

The Associated Press

Posted 7:25am on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017

"Survivor" contestant Zeke Smith was outed as transgender by fellow competitor Jeff Varner on Wednesday night's episode of the CBS reality competition. The move has prompted online criticism and condemnation by a major LGBT rights group.

Varner made accusations of "a deception" before revealing that Smith is transgender on the episode . Varner was immediately criticized by other players. He repeatedly apologized, but was voted out of the competition.

Smith explained that he didn't mention that he was transgendered because he didn't want to be known as "the trans 'Survivor' player."

He writes in The Hollywood Reporter that by calling him deceptive, Varner invoked "one of the most odious stereotypes of transgender people."

GLAAD also criticized the outing of Smith. It says it worked with CBS and Smith on how to properly respond.

Varner calls his actions a "mistake" on Twitter and says he's "deeply saddened."



