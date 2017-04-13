Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Photo of Ella Fitzgerald going on display at DC museum

The Associated Press

Posted 1:55am on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017

WASHINGTON The National Portrait Gallery is putting up a photograph of American singer Ella Fitzgerald.

The portrait is on view beginning Thursday, ahead of the 100th anniversary of Fitzgerald's birth. Fitzgerald, who died in 1996 at the age of 79, would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 25.

The National Portrait Gallery said in a statement that the photograph on display is of Fitzgerald in performance flanked by Ray Brown, Dizzy Gillespie and Milt Jackson. It was taken around 1974 by William Gottlieb, who learned to use a camera to take pictures to accompany his weekly music column for The Washington Post.

It's the first time the photograph has been displayed at the museum. It will be on view through May 14.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me