Top 10 things to do: April 14-20, 2017

1. Texas-Sized Easter Egg Hunt
This Saturday event for children up to age 12 includes an egg hunt at high noon, as well as activities from noon to 4 p.m. that include face-painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and a caricature artist. But this is the Stockyards, which means kids also can enjoy the Golden Horse Shoe Hunt, 12:30 p.m. in the arena behind the Livery, and the Fort Worth Herd Cowcamp, 1:30-2:30 p.m. It’s all at Stockyards Station, 130 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Free. fortworthstockyards.org.
2. Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival
One of the secrets of Main St. is to start your serious art shopping on the opening Thursday, April 20. Be among the first to browse the 213 artist booths, before the crowds overwhelm. Thursday’s hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and the music, food and drink (including the Craft Brew Pavilion and Wine Experience tasting tent) will be in full swing. Soul/blues legend Bettye LaVette provides the big finish to the first day’s entertainment, 8:30 p.m. on the UTA Main Stage. The fest runs through Sunday, April 23, in downtown Fort Worth. Free. mainstreetartsfest.org.
3. Easter in Lee Park
Dallas’ big Easter celebration is this longtime Oak Lawn tradition whose highlight is always the Pooch Parade, featuring dogs dressed in Easter finery. Picnics are welcome, food trucks and animal rescue groups will be on hand, and there’s an egg hunt, too. 1-4 p.m. Sunday, with the parade at 2. At Turtle Creek Boulevard and Lemmon Avenue in Dallas. Free. leeparkconservancy.org.
4. Thin Line Fest
In its 10th year, Denton’s documentary film, music and photography festival is offering free admission, though filmgoers need to register online. The opening-night screening is the U.S. premiere of “Waking the Sleeping Giant,” a doc about the 2016 presidential election that focuses on the booming progressive movement and heavily features Bernie Sanders. Other programming includes short and feature-length films, a huge music lineup, and photography exhibits, all at venues around the walkable downtown area. April 19-23. http://thinline.us.
5. Che Malambo in Dallas
This dance company from Argentina is making its first visit to Texas on the TITAS concert series in Dallas. Fans of flamenco or tango, take note: The all-male group of dancing gauchos combines stomping, drumming and virtuosic use of boleadoras (the lasso-like things with heavy stones on the ends). It’s an ultra-macho, competitive form of folk dancing. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $25-$75. 214-880-0202; attpac.org.
6. Crockett Creates
Thirty local artists will show off their painting, photography, crafts and sculptures at this festival in the West 7th development. But the real draw is that every artist’s booth is interactive, and everyone who stops by can try their hand at making art. There’s live music, too, from Kyle Redd and Hightower. The artist Dr. Gorilla will make paintings onstage as they play. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday at 2900 Crockett St., Fort Worth. Free admission, with food and drink from West Seventh restaurants for sale. www. west-7th.com.
7. ‘Saint Joan’ by George Bernard Shaw
British director Josie Rourke reimagined George Bernard Shaw’s talky Joan of Arc play by using the original script but setting the action in modern times — Joan (Gemma Arterton) is a woman navigating the modern corporate boardroom. A film of the Donmar Warehouse (London) production comes to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth courtesy National Theatre Live and Amphibian Stage Productions. 1 p.m. Saturday at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. $20. amphibianstage.com.
8. Celebrate Birds
Trinity River Audubon Center in southeast Dallas calls this celebration an “egg-stravaganza,” but it’s not the usual kind of Easter event. The family-friendly happening lets kids meet birds of prey, dissect owl pellets and learn about the diversity of feathered life at the center. Guides will lead hikes over 5 miles of trails, too, and it’s all free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 6500 Great Trinity Forest Way, Dallas. http://tx.audubon.org.
9. Fort Worth Opera Opening Night Concert
Before the curtain rises on all the costumed drama, this year’s Fort Worth Opera Festival begins with a gala concert featuring two charismatic FWO regulars singing arias. Hear soprano Ava Pine and baritone Michael Mayes with the full Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Joe Illick. It kicks off the one-week countdown to the first opera of the season, “Carmen.” The concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bass Hall. $17-$89. 817-731-0726; fwopera.org.
10. Bloody Mary Competition
Before fighting the throngs at Easter brunch, get in the spirit with the second annual Bloody Mary Competition at Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge. Mixologists, professional and otherwise, are invited to throw down with celery stalks, spice mixes and creative garnishes. For imbibers, a $25 wristband gets you a buffet meal and samples of all the entries. 2-5 p.m. Saturday at 401 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth. facebook.com/fixturefortworth.
