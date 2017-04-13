The Lone Bellow at the Kessler; the Revivalists at the House of Blues

The Lone Bellow at the Kessler
When this New York band played at the daylong Fort Worth Untapped festival at Panther Island Pavilion two years ago, they turned in the kind of set that got people talking. Those who hadn’t being paying much attention or were waiting for the headliners snapped to attention. The group’s dramatic, rich and layered mix of rock, folk and country influences was enlivened by an energetic performance from front man Zach Williams. It prompted our Cary Darling to write, “Blessed with an earthy, strong voice that was persuasive on its own and in three-part harmony with guitarist Brian Elmquist and mandolin player Kanene Pipkin, Williams was magnetic.” The Lone Bellow comes back to North Texas for two shows at the Kessler next week and if the band is anything like it was in 2015, the concert shouldn’t be missed.
8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., Dallas. $20.
The Revivalists at the House of Blues
The Revivalists is a New Orleans outfit that blends jam-band, alt-rock and Louisiana sensibilities into an appealingly soulful package over the course of three albums and an EP. You can hear it especially on a track like “Wish I Knew You” which hit No. 1 on the adult-album-alternative chart and did nearly as well on the alternative and rock charts. The band is still on the road touring behind its 2015 album, “Men Amongst Mountains,” so expect these guys to be firing on all cylinders when they take the stage in Dallas on Friday night.
8 p.m. Friday. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., Dallas; $20-$30.