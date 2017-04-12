Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Former 'Idol' contestant sentenced in child porn case

Posted 5:40pm on Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017

WETUMPKA, Ala. A former "American Idol" contestant has received the maximum sentence after being found guilty on seven counts of possession of child pornography.

WSFA-TV (http://bit.ly/2p9O54y) reports 26-year-old Brandon Cox, of Wetumpka, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 70 years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender.

In January, a jury found that Cox had downloaded nearly 275 files of child pornography on his computer.

Cox said multiple times during his trial that he did not know what was on his computer because he had only used it to download music.

Cox was a 2012 "American Idol" contestant. He was cut from the show's group round during Hollywood Week.

