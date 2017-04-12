Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Kansas' Jackson pleads not guilty to property damage count

The Associated Press

Posted 5:35pm on Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017

LAWRENCE, Kan. Kansas star freshman basketball player Josh Jackson has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal property damage alleging he vandalized a woman's car outside a bar.

Jackson's attorney, Hatem Chahine, told a judge Wednesday in Lawrence that she plans to file for a diversion for Jackson.

Jackson is accused of damaging the driver's door and a taillight of a car belonging to Jayhawks women's basketball player McKenzie Calvert last December. An affidavit filed with the court alleges that confrontation happened after Calvert argued inside the bar with Lagerald Vick, her ex-boyfriend and Jackson's teammate.

Jackson is also scheduled to appear Friday in Lawrence Municipal Court to address a Feb. 2 traffic violation.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me