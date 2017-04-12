Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus dies at 81

The Associated Press

Posted 12:30pm on Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017

BERLIN The publisher of German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus, who worked with Martin Scorsese on "Gangs of New York," "Goodfellas" and "The Departed," says Ballhaus has died. He was 81.

Publishing house DVA, which cited Ballhaus' family, said in a statement Wednesday that he died overnight at his Berlin apartment after a short illness.

Ballhaus spent four decades behind the camera. Besides Scorsese, he worked with the late Rainer Werner Fassbinder and other German directors, including Volker Schloendorff.

His other credits included "The Fabulous Baker Boys," "Broadcast News," "Working Girl" and "Quiz Show."

Publisher Thomas Rathnow described Ballhaus on Wednesday as "more than a cameraman."

Rathnow says: "He was an artist who created unforgettable pictures in numerous films and in cooperation with the best directors of our time."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me