Nancy Kerrigan discusses pain of 6 miscarriages in 8 years

The Associated Press

Posted 10:45am on Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017

LOS ANGELES Nancy Kerrigan is opening up about her personal struggles after having six miscarriages in an eight-year span.

The Olympic figure skating star emotionally revealed the miscarriages to her dance partner during Tuesday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars." In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Wednesday, Kerrigan called the miscarriages "devastating" and said they were hard on her marriage to husband Jerry Solomon.

She says the miscarriages happened after the birth of her first child, Matthew, in 1996. She says one of the most painful moments came after one miscarriage, when she had to tell an excited Matthew that he wasn't going to be a big brother.

Kerrigan says she turned to in vitro fertilization for the births of her son, Brian, and daughter, Nicole.



